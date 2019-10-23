https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Shelton-s-Alcaraz-Sim-leads-way-versus-Foran-14556024.php
Shelton’s Alcaraz-Sim leads way versus Foran
Shelton’s Anastasia Alcaraz-Sim won two events, placing first in the 50-freestyle (26.76) and the 100-freestyle (59.08), when the Shelton girls swim team lost to Foran 92-86 in Milford on Tuesday.
Olivia D’Addio took first in the 100-breaststroke (1:18.06) for coach Tom Jurzynski.
Greta Parkes, D'Addio, Kayla Breton and Alcaraz-Sim won the 200-freestyle relay in 1:51.18.
Megan Burcherati, Caidyn Collins, Allysa Verdiccio and Magdalena Martins put together a time of 4:32.97 to win the 400-freestyle relay.
