Shelton’s Alcaraz-Sim leads way versus Foran

Shelton’s Anastasia Alcaraz-Sim won two events, placing first in the 50-freestyle (26.76) and the 100-freestyle (59.08), when the Shelton girls swim team lost to Foran 92-86 in Milford on Tuesday.

Olivia D’Addio took first in the 100-breaststroke (1:18.06) for coach Tom Jurzynski.

Greta Parkes, D'Addio, Kayla Breton and Alcaraz-Sim won the 200-freestyle relay in 1:51.18.

Megan Burcherati, Caidyn Collins, Allysa Verdiccio and Magdalena Martins put together a time of 4:32.97 to win the 400-freestyle relay.