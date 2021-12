Shelton’s Audrey Kozak earned a pair of first-place finishes at the season-opening SCC Girls Developmental Meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Kozak won the high jump at 5-02 and the long jump at 16-06. A junior, she placed third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.62.

Aida Ouloul was third in the 55-meter hurdles, as the senior ran a 9.62. The winning time was 9.14. Senior Olivia Salluhi placed 13th (10.92) and junior Gianna Bacoulis 18th (11.37). Freshman Sheniqua Remy was 36th (12.28) and classmate Kristina Bratz 49th (13.05).

Junior Susan Porto placed fourth with a pole vault of 7-06. Ouloul was fifth (7-06).

Led by Adrianna Franzese, Shelton stood out in the 3200-meter run. A senior, Franzese finished fifth in 12:18.45. Senior Greta Parkes was ninth (13:07.20), sophomore Hannah Andrejczyk 11th (13:14.41) and senior Summer Spinelli 21st (15:02.36).

Franzese, Parkes, Mia Chen and Sarah Buglione finished sixth in the 4x800 relay at 11:23.38.

Sophomore Olivia Marino placed 11th in the long jump (13-10). Porto was 22nd (12-09), Jahneil Marshall 33rd (10-10.50), and Remy 44th (9-07).

Chen led Shelton in the 600-meter run as the senior took 12th in 1:53.58. Junior Taylor Ostrosky was 17th (1:54.41). Senior Aleksandra Kozak was 64th, junior Lexa Fernandes 97th, and junior Zayna Abraham 103rd.

Sophomore Carinna Anastasio was 14th with a shot put of 25-11.25. Remy was 28th (23-01.50).

The 4x200 relay team of Kaelyn Horn, Nina Turski, LeAnn Francois and Malaikah Johnson placed 15th in 2:04.56. The all-freshmen B team of Edyn Sherman, Frischstein, Victoria Lysik and Hartley Ferro took 27th (2:22.35).

Junior Gianna Bacoulis took 24th in the high jump. Freshman Hailey Frischstein was 33rd.

In the 1000-meter run, junior Sara Buglione was 30th (3:58.91) and sophomore Morgan Bucherati 31st (3:59.14). Sophomore Sophie Lubis was 40th, sophomore Monica Rudzinski 43rd, Spinelli 44th, and senior Rhianna de Andrade 45th.

In the 55-meter dash, junior Kaelyn Horn was 31st, sophomore LeAnn Francois 33rd, senior Mia Chen 35th, and senior Aida Ouloul 37th finished in the top 40 (among 236 runners).

Seniors competing in order of finish were Olivia Salluhi, Nina Turski and Ema Saphiu. Junior Aniah-Romayne Fontaine (46th) was followed by classmate Susan Porto. Sophomore Jahneil Marshal (55th) led classmates Isabella Andrews and Maya Gambel. Malaikah Johnson was 41st and led a strong group of freshmen including Edyn Sherman, Hailey Frischstein, Maggie Lupa, Victoria Lysik, Olivia Jensen, Diara Navarro, Marianna Gaza, Hannah Barron, Angela Bazylevych, Anastasia Reilly and Hartley Ferro.

