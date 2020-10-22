Shelton’s Capalbo sets up girls volleyball win

Alex Capalbo had 20 assists to help Shelton coach LeAnne Bianchine’s girls’ volleyball team defeat Lauralton Hall 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-23) and improve to 5-2 on Thursday.

Capalbo finished with 5 aces and had plenty of hitters to set up, including Clarissa Pierre (9 kills, 5 digs), Jess Jayakar (9 kills, 12 digs), and Kassidy Wojitwicz (3 kills, 2 assists).

Leading Lauralton (2-6) were Elisabeth D’Albero (6 kills) and Grace Patrignelli (6 digs).