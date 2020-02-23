Shelton’s Jason Lorent second in 300 meters at State Open

Recommended Video:

Shelton placed eighth at the State Open Boys Indoor Track Championships held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

Jason Lorent’s time of 33.45 in the 300-meter dash was behind only Caleb Owen of Wilbur Cross (35.22).

Michael Rodia was fourth in the 55-meter dash (6.52).

Jack Bocchino (6-0) was fifth in the high jump.

Kyle Figol was sixth in the long jump (20-08.50).

Bloomfield won the team title, followed by Bristol Central, Wilbur Cross and Glastonbury.