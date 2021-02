Keira O’Connor and Joshua Zamani were Shelton High’s Southern Connecticut Conference Scholar Athletes for the winter 2020-21 season.

The SCC Scholar Athlete program is sponsored by Great Blue Research and recognizes student athletes who have a minimum of a B (3.0) overall and earn a varsity letter. Student athletes also demonstrate leadership qualities by being a positive role model both on and off the field and show commitment to self-improvement and put their team before themselves.

Keira O’Connor

O’Connor is ranked No. 7 in her class of 321 with a grade-point-average of 4.39 and has made the SCC All-Academic team all four years and was named to the SCC Academic All-Star team.

She was a varsity starter in field hockey for four years, a team captain, and was named to the All-SCC team. In basketball, she is a team captain and has been in the starting lineup since her sophomore campaign.

O’Connor is a member of the National Honor Society, where she is vice president, the Spanish Honor Society and is Spanish Club president.

Secretary of the Shelton High Student Council, O’Connor is Earth Club founder and president and is a Book & Achievement Award winner. She is on the Valley United Way High School Volunteer Council.

“Keira is not only an amazing athlete on the field, but she is also a great role model and leader for her teammates,” Shelton head field hockey coach Jeff Klein said. “Her success both on and off the field has represented Shelton tremendously.”

Joshua Zamani

Zamani is a four-year member of the boys’ indoor and outdoor track teams, where he is a captain, and the boys’ soccer team. With a grade-point-average of 3.81, he is ranked 47th in his class of 319.

He has qualified for the SCC and CIAC state Tournaments in both indoor and outdoor track.

Zamani is a member of Shelton High’s Robotics team, where he leads the digital marketing platform. A volunteer SYSO and Lower Naugatuck Valley Boys & Girls Club coach, he is in the Spanish Club and on the SHS Honor Roll.

“Josh is one of the hardest working leaders on our team. His leadership on the track and in the classroom is an example for all,” Shelton head boys’ indoor track coach Mike Barone said.