Shelton’s Maeve Sheldon paces girls in tri-meet

The Shelton girls’ cross country team dropped decisions to Amity (18-41) and Cheshire (24-33) on Wednesday.

Maeve Sheldon led the way for coach Katelynn Tucker’s squad.

The results: 1. A Caray (A) 21:06; 2. A. Wyner (A) 21:15; 3. A Franzese (S) 21:40; 4. K Maniatis (A) 22:05; 5. A Ferraro (C) 22:10; 6. R Wegman (A) 22:36; 7. M Gianno (C) 22:37; 8. N Grant (A) 22:46; 9. K Benga (C) 23:04; 10. Maeve Sheldon (S) 23:48