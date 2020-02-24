Shelton’s Matt Weiner Class LL heavyweight champions

Shelton’s Matt Weiner captured the Class LL heavyweight championship at Trumbull High on Saturday,

A sophomore, Weiner scored a 12-3 major decision over Danbury’s Jordan Agosto.

Junior Mike Monaco took fifth at 160 pounds.

They will next compete at the State Open scheduled this weekend at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.