RHEA NALL / Contributed photo

Tyler Pjatak from Shelton is a short stick defensive midfielder for the top-seeded Mercy College men’s lacrosse team, which has advanced to the NCAA Division II championship semifinals.

Pjatak was named second team All-East Coast Conference after the sophomore caused 15 turnovers and came up with 41 ground balls for coach Jordan Levine’s 15-1 Mavericks.