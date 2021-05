Samantha Rago and Kyle St. Pierre are Shelton High’s Southern Connecticut Conference Scholar Athletes for the spring season.

The SCC Scholar Athlete program is sponsored by Great Blue Research and recognizes student athletes who have a minimum of a B (3.0) overall and earn a varsity letter. Student athletes also demonstrate leadership qualities by being a positive role model both on and off the field and show commitment to self-improvement and put their team before themselves.

Samantha Rago

Four is the optimum number for Rago. She has played four seasons of field hockey (captain) and lacrosse. For four years Rago has helped with Unified basketball and has earned on the SCC All-Academic team all four years.

With a grade point average of 4.57, Rago is ranked third in her class of 321 students. She was presented with the CIAC Unified Sports Exemplary Teammate Award in 2021.

A CIAC Unified Sports Michael's Cup Essayist finalist, Rago is in the Italian National Honor Society and president of the National Honor Society. She has won Book & Achievement awards is in the Earth Club and on the SHS Student Council.

“Sammy is a very hard worker,” Shelton girls’ lacrosse coach Jeff Lever said. “As a senior, she is the leader of our defense. Her positive attitude and approach to the game is second to none. I am extremely fortunate to have seen her grow into the player that all her peers can look up to and respect.”

Kyle St. Pierre

A two-time All-State golfer, and SCC Division II Player of the Year in 2018, 2019, St. Pierre has signed a scholarship to play at the University of Hartford. A team captain, St. Pierre was runner-up at the CT State Junior Amateur in 2020 and a semifinalist in 2019.

A member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society and the SCC All-Academic team, he has a grade point average of 3.90 and is ranked 38th in his class.

“For four years Kyle has shown great leadership both on and off the course,” Shelton golf coach Jeff Napoli said. “His excellence in academics is as impressive as his phenomenal play on the course. He has proven to be a great leader and exemplifies to his teammates what it takes to be a great teammate, athlete, and student.”