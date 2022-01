Sam Klein had a pair of top-five finishes when Shelton competed at the SCC Boys Developmental Meet #2 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Klein placed second in the 55-meter dash. A senior, Klein’s time of 6.76 was seven tenths of a second behind first-place finisher Colin Brown from Cheshire. He was fifth in the 300-meter run with a time of 37.89 seconds.