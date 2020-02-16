Connecticut Orthopaedics Urgent Care/SCC Cheerleader of the Year Trista Oddo from Shelton and Branford’s Jade Smith, the SCC Coaches Merit Award winner, are flanked by SCC Commissioner Al Carbone and Shelton Athletic Director John Niski at the SCC cheerleading championship.
Connecticut Orthopaedics Urgent Care/SCC Cheerleader of the Year Trista Oddo from Shelton and Branford’s Jade Smith, the SCC Coaches Merit Award winner, are flanked by SCC Commissioner Al Carbone and Shelton
Connecticut Orthopaedics Urgent Care/SCC Cheerleader of the Year Trista Oddo from Shelton and Branford’s Jade Smith, the SCC Coaches Merit Award winner, are flanked by SCC Commissioner Al Carbone and Shelton Athletic Director John Niski at the SCC cheerleading championship.
Connecticut Orthopaedics Urgent Care/SCC Cheerleader of the Year Trista Oddo from Shelton and Branford’s Jade Smith, the SCC Coaches Merit Award winner, are flanked by SCC Commissioner Al Carbone and Shelton