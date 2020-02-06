Shelton’s depth carries boys swim team to pair of wins

The Shelton High boys swim team improved to 4-4 with two wins this week.

Coach Tom Jurzynski ‘s Gaels defeated Notre Dame-West Haven, 103-75, on Monday and yesterday swam past Seymour, 88-65, at the Shelton Community Center pool.

Shelton won every swimming event against NDWH.

Korey Barber was a double winner against Notre Dame, taking first in the 200-freestyle (1:56.65) and the 500-freestyle (5:10.92).

The Gaels swept the three relays.

Placing first in the 200-medley relay (1:50.20) were Barber, Carson Rhodes, Matt Balcerzak and Kenny Walsh. Taking third were Ryan Ouloul, Brendan Smith, Ben Rhodes and Charles Mozdzer.

Cristiano, Carson Rhodes, Goel and Walsh won the 200-freestyle relay (1:40.94). Ben Van Tine, Smith, Ben Rhodes and Eric Gurski took third.

Winning the 400-freestyle relay (3:35.71) were Barber, Goel, Balcerzak and Cristiano. Shelton’s Van Tine, Gurski, Brendan Rhodes and Ouloul took third.

Jai Goel was first in the 100-butterfly (100.25) and took second in the 200-freestyle.

Matt Cristiano was first in the 200 IM (2:12.70) and was third in the 100-breaststroke.

Matt Balcerzak won the 50-freestyle (25.32) and was second in the 100-butterfly.

Kenny Walsh was meet best in the 100-freestyle (56.54) and was second in the 50-freestyle.

Carson Rhodes won the 100-breaststroke (1:07.21) and took second in the 200 IM.

Ryan Ouloul won the 100-backstroke (1:08.13).

Ben Van Tine was second in the 100-freestyle and third in the 50-freestyle.

Eric Gurski was third in the 500-freestyle.

Shelton 105, Notre Dame 73

200 Medley Relay: 1) Shelton (Barber, C. Rhodes, Balcerzak, Walsh) 1:50.20, 2) Notre Dame, 3) Shelton (Ouloul, Smith, B. Rhodes, Mozdzer)

200 Freestyle: 1) Korey Barber (S) 1:56.65, 2) Jai Goel (S), 3) Ozonoff (ND)

200 IM: 1) Matt Cristiano (S) 2:12.70, 2) Carson Rhodes (S), 3) McDermott (ND)

50 Freestyle: 1) Matt Balcerzak (S) 25.32, 2) Kenny Walsh (S), 3) Ben Van Tine (S)

Diving: 1) Dylan Schwartz (ND), 2) Hunter Stenquist (ND)

100 Butterfly: 1) Jai Goel (S) 1:00.25, 2) Matt Balcerzak (S), 3) Malachai Blatchley (ND)

100 Freestyle: 1) Kenny Walsh (S) 56.54, 2) Ben Van Tine (S), 3) Michael Isalvatore (ND)

500 Freestyle: 1) Korey Barber (S) 5:10.92, 2) Alex Ozonoff (ND), 3) Eric Gurski (S)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Cristiano, C. Rhodes, Goel, Walsh) 1:40.94, 2) Notre Dame, 3) Shelton (Van Tine, Smith, B. Rhodes, Gurski)

100 Backstroke: 1) Ryan Ouloul (S) 1:08.13, 2) Michael Isalvatore (ND), 3) Gavin Kanlong (ND)

100 Breaststroke: 1) Carson Rhodes (S) 1:07.21, 2) Sean McDermott (ND), 3) Matt Cristiano (S)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Barber, Goel, Balcerzak, Cristiano) 3:35.71, 2) Notre Dame, 3) Shelton (Van Tine, Gurski, B. Rhodes, Ouloul

Shelton 88, Seymour 65

200 Medley Relay: 1) Shelton (Korey Barber, Carson Rhodes, Matt Balcerzak, Matt Cristiano) 1:49.40, 2) Seymour, 3) Shelton (Ryan Ouloul, Brendan Smith, Ben Rhodes, Charles Mozdzer)

200 Freestyle: 1) Ben Van Tine (SH) 2:08.86, 2) Ryan Ouloul (SH), 3) Eric Gurski (SH)

200 IM: 1) Matt Cristiano (SH) 2:10.28, 2) Jai Goel (SH), 3)) Zach Manson (SE)

50 Freestyle: 1) Korey Barber (SH) 23.34, 2) Ethan Hamilton (SE), 3) Kenny Walsh (SH)

100 Butterfly: 1) Jack Crocamo (SE) 54.99, 2) Korey Barber (SH), 3) Matt Balcerzak (SH)

100 Freestyle: 1) Carson Rhodes (SH) 55.43, 2) Kenny Walsh (SH), 3) Ethan Hamilton (SE)

500 Freestyle: 1) Ryan Ouloul (SH) 5:49.49, 2) Eric Gurski (SH), 3) John Halligan (SE)

200 Freestyle Relay 1) Shelton (Cristiano, Barber, Balcerzak, Walsh) 1:36.82, 2) Shelton (Goel, Van Tine, Smith, Gurski) 1:44.95, 3) Seymour

100 Backstroke 1) Jack Crocamo (S) 59.45, 2) Matt Cristiano (SH), 3 Ben Van Tine (SH)

100 Breaststroke 1) Jai Goel (SH) 1:10.78, 2) Brendan Smith (SH), 3) Matt Balcerzak (SH)

400 Freestyle Relay 1) Shelton (Carson Rhodes, Ouloul, Walsh, Goel) 3:51.75, 2) Seymour, 3) Shelton (Mozdzer, Jason Schmidt, Ben Rhodes, Gurski

Shelton will visit Fairfield Prep on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m. at the Fairfield University-Rec Plex.