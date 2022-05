Roy Lenhard pitched Shelton to a 12-4 victory over Fairfield Prep on Saturday.

It was the fifth straight win of the season for coach Scott Gura -- and first over Prep since 2003.

Lenhard struck out 12 and allowed only one earned run for the Gaels, now 8-3. Billy McGuire had a pair of hits. Andrew and Ryan Hafele led the defense.

“Our pitching has been phenomenal,” Gura said. “Our starters are averaging six-plus innings. Our pitchers have allowed only 17 walks in over 75 innings. No free passes. That has kept us in every game. If that continue to happen, we can play with anyone. Roy Lenhard is pitching All-State caliber ball.”

Lenhard is 4-1 record with a 1.20 ERA in his first season pitching varsity. A senior co-captain, the 6-foot-3 lefthander has struck out 37 batters in 35 innings.

Shelton was 1-2 and had dropped a pair of games before it defeated Branford 5-1 and Lyman Hall 3-2. Xavier edged the Gaels 9-8. They righted the ship with a 19-2 win over East Haven. Next to fall were North Haven 12-3, Cheshire 5-1, and Hillhouse/Career 7-1.

Dylan Ziegler (1.95 ERA) tossed a five-hitter with eight strikeouts to beat Cheshire. He had two hits and two RBIs.

Co-captain and lefthander Joe Ciccone (0.82 ERA) pitched a complete game to earn his third win versus Hillhouse. He has 21 strikeouts in 17.1 innings. Ben Cicale and Gael Quiroga had two hits each in the win over the Academics.

Ryan Blakeslee plated five runs with a four-hit day against East Haven. Shane Santiago, Nick Piscioniere, McGuire and Quiroga each added two hits.

Lenhard limited North Haven to one run and struck out nine. Drew Hafele, Piscioniere and Blakeslee had three hits each.

Piscioniere is batting .382, Shane Santiago .333, Blakeslee .333, Ciccone .324, and Quiroga .310. Piscioniere and Blakeslee have 10 RBIs each. Cicale, Drew Halele, Ziegler and Piscioniere have each scored 12 runs.

Shelton’s losses to McMahon, Amity and Xavier have been by one-run each.

“We have a long way to go. Every day we must continue to get better,” Gura said.

Shelton will host Cheshire Friday at Riverview Park at 4. It visits Amity Monday at 3:45. Xavier comes to town Wednesday for a game at 7.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354