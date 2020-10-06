Shelton scores late to top Law

Shelton defeated Jonathan Law 2-1 in a girls’ soccer match on Tuesday.

Noelle Garretson scored with 4 minutes remaining to snap a 1-all tie for coach Marvin Miller and the Gaelettes (2-0).

Garretson’s first goal, and 3rd in two games, had given Shelton a 1-0 lead at the half.

Adriana Franzese assisted on the first Shelton goal and Lily Bacca on the second.

Law’s Ashley Shaw tied things in the second half with an unassisted goal.

Shelton keeper Julia Pulley had 2 saves.

Sabrina Lawless made 9 saves for Law (1-2).

Shelton outshot Law 20-5 and had 7 corner kicks to none for Law.