Shelton shuts out Masuk girls in soccer opener

Haley Oko scored two goals and Leya Vohra had two assists when Shelton High went on the road to defeat Masuk High, 3-0, in the season opener for both teams on Friday.

Oko scored three minutes into the non-league contest. Vohra had the assist.

Lindsay Taylor, from Vohra, scored in the 29th minute and coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes took a 2-0 lead into the half.

Oko extended the lead to three in the 68th minute. Noelle Garretson had the assist.

Shelton’s Arianna Malick faced 18 shots and made 15 saves.

Masuk’s Elizabeth DiBlasi stopped 8-of-12 shots.