Shelton scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning and held off host Branford 7-6 on Friday.

The win was the seventh straight for coach Lindsay Wheeler’s Gaels, now 12-5.

Julia Krijgsman retired Branford’s Marzia Johnson on a ground ball to Rachel Kiman at third to end the SCC clash.

Johnson keyed the Branford attack with a single, a home run, a run scored and an RBI.

The Hornets (4-10) had won their last two games.

Amanda Kiman hit a home run, scored two runs, and had two RBIs for Shelton.

Rachel Kiman had two hits and scored three runs.

Two Branford errors in the first inning set the table for Krijgsman, who tripled to right field to score Rachel Kiman and Anna Leone.

A walk put Branford’s Kate Dugan aboard in the bottom of the first. She scored on Paige Richardson’s single and a fielding miscue.

Shelton’s Kaylee Gura fouled off four pitches before walking on the ninth pitch of her two-out at bat in the second. Amanda Kiman scattered fans gathered down the first base line with a foul ball. She then hit the ball to the gap in right-center field and raced around the bases to follow Gura across the plate. Shelton led 4-1.

Johnson came on in relief to get the last out of the inning. The junior then retired eight of nine (Jackie Jenco was hit by a pitch to start the fourth) to give her team a chance to rally.

Johnson hit a home run to dead center leading off the third to make it a 4-2 game.

Branford tied things with two-out base hits by Francesco Valletta and Hailey Seah, a pitch that went to the backstop, and a throwing error.

Rachel Kiman walked around a pair of strikeouts in the fifth. Krijgsman and Leone followed with hard-earned free passes (multiple foul balls with two strikes). Jenco walked with the bases loaded to give Shelton a 5-4 lead.

Krijgsman set down eight consecutive batters in the middle innings. Taylor Silva tracked down Johnson’s inning-opening drive to left in the fifth.

Krijgsman came out of the circle to make tough plays for the second out in the sixth and first out in the seventh.

A fielding error on Seay’s grounder put the tying run on first. Rachel Kiman threw across the diamond for the second out. Johnson’s single tied the game. She was on second when Leone stopped Carley Ortiz’ bid for a hit by the second base bag and threw to first to send the game into extra innings.

Shelton used a bunch of walks and a pitch to the backstop to take the two-run lead in the ninth.

