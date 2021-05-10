Shelton softball defeats Hamden for 10th win

Shelton defeated Hamden 10-4 in SCC softball on Monday.

Coach Lindsay Wheeler’s Gaels are 10-5.

Maddie Cyr hit a triple drove in a run and scored a run.

Alexis Resto was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Anna Leone had a double, a triple, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Winning pitcher Julia Krijgsman allowed four hits and struck out five. She had a triple