Shelton posted a 16-4 win over Lauralton Hall in an SCC softball game in Milford on Friday.

Coach Lindsay Wheeler’s Gaels are 9-5.

Anna Leone went 4 for 5 with three doubles, three runs scored and six RBIs.

Julia Krijgsman went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Amanda Kiman went 3 for 3 with a walk and scored four runs.

Krijgsman struck out seven in the win.

Lauralton’s Isabella Foscaldo and Elise Bowman hit triples.