The Shelton softball team defeated Lauralton Hall 14-2 in Milford.

Shelton has won three straight games and is 4-4 overall.

Lauralton is 1-5.

Julia Krijgsman allowed five hits and struck out five in the five-inning SCC game.

Alexis Resto went 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in two runs.

Sarah Broad had three hits and two RBIs.

Amanda Kiman hit a triple.

Anna Leone had two doubles.