Shelton sweeps Tech in girls volleyball

Shelton’s girls’ volleyball team improved its record to 6-3 with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-16) win over Platt Tech.

Leading the way for coach LeAnne Bianchine were Alexis Maura (1 ace, 3 kills), Madison Ortiz (3 kills) and Isabell Tamas (3 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig).