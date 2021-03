Shelton closed out its girls’ indoor track and field season when it met Hamden at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Coach Jason Kymer’s girls’ team dominated the 55-meter hurdles and the 3200-meter run.

Junior Aida Ouloul was first in the 55H with a time of 10.04 to edge out sophomore teammate Audrey Kozak who finished in 10:06.

Sophomore Kayla Falanga was third (10:21) followed by classmate Susan Porto (10:52), junior Olivia Salluhi (11:20) and sophomore Emily Zaleski (12.98).

Adriana Franzese placed first in the 3200, as the junior posted a time of 12:4170. Senior Amy Agreda was second in 15:14.79.

“Shelton track, like all schools this winter, had somewhat of a cobbled together season with the COVID protocols and all the snow in February,” Kymer said. “Nonetheless, I am proud of the girls' drive to compete all season and their performances in both meets against Hamden. We are looking forward to competing against the other SCC schools in the spring, with high hopes due to our productive training all winter. "

Kozak, who set a school record of 7.66 in the 55 dash (7.69 by Tanya Adler) in the first part of the meet with Hamden, placed first in the high jump (4-8).

Susan Porto (8-6), Aida Ouloul (7-6) and senior Elizabeth Porto (7-0) swept the pole vault.

Sophomore Diana Banks won the shot put at 16-09.5.

Junior Greta Parkes won the 1000-meter run in 3:24.35. Freshman Emily Wildman was fourth (3:59.33), freshman Elena Salluhi fifth (4:02.56), sophomore Teresa Weisenberg sixth (4:03.81) and junior Megan Breunig seventh (4:04.19).

Annelyse Sherman took third in the 300-meter dash (47.32). Nina Turski was fifth (48.90) and Olivia Ostrosky sixth (49.66).

Allysa Verdicchio was eighth (50.68), Elizabeth Porto ninth (50.94), Olivia Salluhi 11th (52.43), Falanga 12th (53.71), Emily Zaleski 13th (56.79) and Isabella Andrews 15th (1:07.33).

