Shelton swim & dive edged out by Hamden

The Shelton High boys swim team lost a tight 92-91 meet to Hamden on Wednesday at Hamden High.

Shelton's first place winning 200 freestyle relay team was disqualified after being ruled to have an early takeoff handing the win to Hamden.

Korey Barber (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and Matt Cristano (200 IM, 100 freestyle) were double winners for coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaels.

Hamden 92, Shelton 91

200 Medley Relay: 1) Shelton (Kory Barber, Carson Rhodes, Matt Balcerzak, Matt Cristiano) 1:46.44, 2) Hamden, 3) Hamden

200 Freestyle: 1) Korey Barber (S) 1:54.95, 2) Jai Goel (S), 3) Sparks (H)

200 IM: 1) Matt Cristiano (S) 2:11.14, 2) Carson Rhodes (S), 3) Ahn (H)

50 Freestyle: 1) Singla (H) 24.64, 2) Matt Balcerzak (S), 3) Ken Walsh (S)

Diving: 1) Heiser (H), 2) Jermain (H), 3) Casuga (H)

100 Backstroke: 1) Korey Barber (S) 54.98, 2) Bennett (H), 3) Matt Balcerzak (S)

100 Freestyle: 1) Matt Cristiano (S) 52.97, 2) Singla (H), 3) Ostapenko (H)

500 Freestyle: 1) Jai Goel (S) 5:21.02, 2) Ahn (H), 3) Ryan Ouloul (S)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Hamden (Bennett, Ostapenko, Ames, Singla) 1:39.44, 2) Shelton (Cristiano, Balcerzak, Van Tine, Goel), 3) Hamden

100 Backstroke: 1) Bennett (H) 1:00.92, 2) Ostapenko (H), 3) Ouloul (S)

100 Breaststroke: 1) Carson Rhodes (S) 1:08.06, 2) Ostapenko (H), 3) Sparks (H)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Goel, Walsh, Van Tine, Gurski) 3:45.90, 2) Hamden, 3) Hamden