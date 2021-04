The Shelton boys swim team placed 4th in the Southern Connecticut Conference Division II meet and was 10th in the SCC Open Championships.

“We had best times across the board at the end of the season and that was all I can ask for especially in this shortened season,” coach Tom Jurzynski said. “We were happy to have the fastest time in Division 2 in the 200-freestyle relay, as well as Jai Goel having the fastest Division 2 time in the 200-freestyle.”