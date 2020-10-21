Shelton swim unbeaten, defeats East Haven
The Shelton High girls’ swim team improved to 4-0 with a 103-64 win over East Haven in a virtual meet Tuesday at the Shelton Community Center.
Coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaelettes next meet is Friday against Sacred Heart Academy.
Shelton 103, East Haven 64
200 Medley Relay: Shelton (Greta Parkes, Olivia D'Addio, Ella Cristiano, Kayla Bretan) 2:05.18
200 Freestyle: Norah Rome (EH) 1:58.37
200 IM: JJ Kim (EH) 2:25.53
50 Freestyle: Kayla Bretan (S) 26.80
100 Butterfly: Greta Parkes (S) 1:06.36
100 Freestyle: Kayla Bretan (S) 1:00.08
500 Freestyle: Rome (EH) 5:15.18
200 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Olivia D'Addio, Kayla Bretan, Greta Parkes, Morgan Bucherati) 1:49.86
100 Backstroke: Rosado (EH) 1:03.86
100 Breaststroke: McConnell (EH) 1:22.22
400 Freestyle Relay: Shelton (Morgan Bucherati, Ella Cristiano, Tara Mladsi, Olivia D'Addio) 4:17.86