Shelton’s boys’ swimming team lost to Milford co-op 94-70 in an SCC virtual meet.

Barber won the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:04.40 and took first in the 100-freestyle in 50.71.

Ryan Ouloul, Ben Van Tine, Barber and Jai Goel won the 200-freestyle relay in 1:39.24.

Goel, Barber, Van Tine and Ben Rhodes took first in the 400-freestyle relay.

Goel was second in the 200-freestyle (1:55.19) and the 500-freestyle (5:18.04).

Van Tine took second (25.2) in the 50-freestyle. Jack Parkes was fifth (27.35).

Ouloul placed second (1:12.03) and Jan-Vincent Caccam fifth (1:32.48) in the 100-backstroke.

Brendan Smith was second (1:14.02) and Parkes fourth (1:22.90) in the 100-breaststroke.

Rhodes finished second (1:06.53) and Ouloul third (1:10.00) in the 100-butterfly.

Ouloul, Smith, Rhodes and Parkes placed second in the 200-medley relay in 2:04.45.

Irek Koziol was fifth (2:48.21) in the 200-freestyle and the 500-freestle (7:38.20).

Van Tine was fourth (57.81) and Smith fifth (1:01.68) in the 100-freestyle

Rhodes was fourth (2:40.91) in the 200 IM.