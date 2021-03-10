Shelton switches up defense to play with SCC's best

Shelton boys’ basketball coach Brian Gardiner looked at the game tape following a 73-55 loss to Hillhouse on Feb. 12 and decided it was time to make a change. Not in players he would put on the court but with the team’s defensive philosophy.
“I decided we are going to be a straight man to man team,” Gardiner said. “We went over and over it with the guys, and it clicked. They got it and on defense we took off from there. We rebound very well. Honestly, our defense is first-rate. That is the reason why we’ve been able to be there with these teams like Wilbur Cross, Prep, Jonathan Law, Amity.”