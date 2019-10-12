Shelton ties Fairfield Prep in boys soccer

Vinny Mallozzi and Connor Gil scored the Shelton goals when the Gaels played Fairfield Prep to a 2-2 draw in SCC boys soccer action on Saturday.

Ian Sevilliano had an assist for coach Isaac Montalvo’s club, now 6-2-2.

Joey Devellis and Conner Moore had goals for Prep (2-4-3).

Shelton outshot Prep, 8-6.

Reino Sawan had four saves; Prep’s Ryan Cowles made six stops.