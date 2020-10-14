Shelton tops Lauralton in girls soccer

Shelton defeated Lauralton Hall 2-1 in girls’ soccer on Tuesday.

Lindsay Taylor scored in the 1st minute for coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes, now 3-1.

Elizabeth Porto had the assist.

Noelle Garretson, assisted by Isabella Tellez, gave Shelton a 2-0 lead with 3 minutes remaining in the first half.

Lauralton scored on a penalty kick 6 minutes into the second session.

Emily Codere and Julia Pulley shared the win in goal.

Shelton outshot Lauralton 10-7. Lauralton had 3 corners.