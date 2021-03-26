Shelton tops out in indoor track meet with Hamden

“Overall, we had some terrific performances from seniors and underclassmen alike,” Shelton boys’ indoor track and field coach Mike Barone said after his team wrapped up its season against Hamden at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.
“Senior sprinter Jason Lorent placed first in the 300-meter and 55-meter dash, both at this meet and in the overall event standings at the SCC. Senior shot putter Andrew Mysirlidis and high jumpers Akeem Perry (senior) and Joe Savino (junior) also placed in the SCC’s top three.