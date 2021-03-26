Shelton tops out in indoor track meet with Hamden

“Overall, we had some terrific performances from seniors and underclassmen alike,” Shelton boys’ indoor track and field coach Mike Barone said after his team wrapped up its season against Hamden at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

“Senior sprinter Jason Lorent placed first in the 300-meter and 55-meter dash, both at this meet and in the overall event standings at the SCC. Senior shot putter Andrew Mysirlidis and high jumpers Akeem Perry (senior) and Joe Savino (junior) also placed in the SCC’s top three.

“We also got personal records and top finishes from juniors William Rodriguez in the 3200 and Sam Klein in both the 55 and 300.”

Perry placed first in the long jump at 18-00.25 and the 55-meter hurdles (8.6).

The Gaels took the top five spots in the 300-meter dash and the top four positions in the high jump.

Lorent ran a 35.94 to take first in the 300M, followed by Klein (38.95), sophomore Ari Papademetriou (36.93), senior Josh Zamani (40.45) and Savino (40.48).

Savino was best in the high jump at 5-6. Perry was second (5-4), Papademetriou third (5-2) and senior Suhass Nadella fourth (5-0).

Rodrigues ran the 3200-meter run in 10:27.53 to place first. Freshman Demetri Franzese was second in 12:56.28.

Sweeping the shot put were Mysirlidis (46-10), sophomore Tyler Radzion (38-00.50) and junior Carson McKinnon (35-02.75).

Barone said: “Our young distance team put up some impressive numbers, and our sprinters led by senior captain Josh Zamani also hit many PRs and varsity times that will certainly translate to the outdoor track this spring.”

Sophomore Aidan O’Grady was third in 2:58.63 in the 1000-meter run. Sophomore Jayden Opper was fourth (3:00.69), sophomore Jackson Jones fifth (3:02.79) and sophomore Christopher Carroll sixth (3:03.45).

Sophomore Gabriel Zamani placed seventh (3:04.04) in the 1000M followed by sophomore Harrison Garrett (3:05.48), junior Joe Ciambriello (3:18.04), sophomore Matthew Darak (3:19.03), freshman Paul Pavliouk (3:28.85), freshman Jack Gloria (3:43.41) and sophomore Josh Ilano (3:46.09).

Sophomore Caleb Ranger was seventh (41.25) in the 300-meter dash. Freshman John Quevedo was ninth (42.42), senior Spencer Bryant 12th (43.84), senior Narmer Bazile 14th (45.22), senior Christian Magel 15th (45.43) and freshman Adam Klein 15th (45.94).

“The changed schedule moves us right into our outdoor practice that starts Monday. So as coaches, we're thrilled to have the bulk of our roster and all their training continue into the outdoor season,” Barone said. “It's truly a blessing to get to work with these kids every day. They're so resilient, they work extremely hard, and it's such a pleasure to coach a team full of so many great teammates.”

