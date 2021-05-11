Shelton volleyball closes strong against Hand boys

Shelton won the fifth set 15-6 to pull out a 3-2 boys’ volleyball win over Hand on Tuesday. Shelton is 10-3. Hand is 7-7. Shelton’s Jack Gangi had 15 kills, two blocks and two digs in the 25-15, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-6 decision. Mike Kiwak added two aces eight kills and had 17 digs. Brandon Acervida led the Shelton defense with 26 digs. Alex Mallozzi had three kills and eight digs. More for youSportsConnecticut softball top performances for Week 5By Will AldamSportsHere's what the Yard Goats home opener will look likeBy Scott Ericson