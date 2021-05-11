Shelton volleyball closes strong against Hand boys

Shelton won the fifth set 15-6 to pull out a 3-2 boys’ volleyball win over Hand on Tuesday.

Shelton is 10-3. Hand is 7-7.

Shelton’s Jack Gangi had 15 kills, two blocks and two digs in the 25-15, 25-22, 16-25, 22-25, 15-6 decision.

Mike Kiwak added two aces eight kills and had 17 digs.

Brandon Acervida led the Shelton defense with 26 digs.

Alex Mallozzi had three kills and eight digs.