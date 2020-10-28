https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Shelton-volleyball-defeats-Foran-15683189.php
Shelton volleyball defeats Foran
Clarissa Pierre had 10 kills to lead the Shelton girls’ volleyball team to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-16) victory over Foran on Wednesday
Shelton (6-3) ended a 3-game win streak for Foran (6-4).
Bella Giliotti had 4 kills 3 blocks.
Julia Krijgsman posted 3 aces, 5 digs and 3 kills.
Alex Capalbo put up 3 aces, 3 digs and had 20 assists.
Pierre added 7 digs and 2 blocks.
