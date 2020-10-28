Shelton volleyball defeats Foran

Clarissa Pierre had 10 kills to lead the Shelton girls’ volleyball team to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-16) victory over Foran on Wednesday

Shelton (6-3) ended a 3-game win streak for Foran (6-4).

Bella Giliotti had 4 kills 3 blocks.

Julia Krijgsman posted 3 aces, 5 digs and 3 kills.

Alex Capalbo put up 3 aces, 3 digs and had 20 assists.

Pierre added 7 digs and 2 blocks.