Shelton volleyball stays unbeaten

Shelton defeated Hamden 3-0 (25-22, 2518, 25-2) in girls’ volleyball on Thursday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaelettes are 4-0 on the season.

Leading Shelton were Jess Jayakar (8 digs, 12 kills), Clarissa Pierre (3 kills, 2 blocks), Alex Capalbo (3 digs, 21 assists), Julia Krijgsman (4 digs, 8 kills) and Albana Hima (5 digs).