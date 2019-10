Shelton volleyball sweeps Jonathan Law

Shelton defeated Jonathan Law 3-0 (25-21, 30-28, 25-19) in a girls’ volleyball match on Friday.

Reem Abdel-Hack (3 aces, 8 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig) Elizabeth Cassinelli (2 aces, 8 kills, 2 blocks) and Jess Jayakur (8 aces, 8 kills, 2 digs) led the way for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaelettes.

Katie McNellis (13 digs, 1 ace), Alexis Neider (11 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs) and Emily Morey (4 aces, 5 digs) led the Lady Lawmen.