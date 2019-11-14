Shelton wins 3-2 marathon from New Canaan in Class LL

Shelton defeated New Canaan, 3-2 in a rousing Class LL girls’ volleyball second-round match at the Vincent Murray Gymnasium on Thursday night.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s No. 6 seeded Gaelettes (18-3) will visit No. 3 Westhill (19-3) in a quarterfinal match in Stamford on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Shelton split the first two sets with No. 11 New Canaan (15-6) before taking the lead in game three, 28-26.

New Canaan won 25-14 to force a fifth set, which went to Shelton 18-16 on a kill from Greta Gelumbickas at game-point.

Shelton was led by Jess Foss (2 aces, 5 kills, 41 assists, 13 digs), Reem Abdel-Hack (1 ace, 15 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs), Clarissa Pierre (10 kills, 3 blocks), Sara DeMarco (17 digs), Jessica Jayakar (2 aces, 10 kills, 6 digs), Sarah Ovesny (8 digs) Elizabeth Casinelli (4 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs) and Greta Gelumbickas (3 kills, 4 digs).