  • Shelton Gaels Fall Ball earned the Connecticut Elite Baseball Fall Ball championship and finished with a 13-0 record. Team members (front row) are: Spencer Keith, Tommy Connery, Will Berardi, John Riccio, Joseph Ciccone and Benny Van Tine; (second row) Ryan Hafele, Max McLoughlin, Anthony Steele, John Horahan, manager Mike Riccio, Matt Janik, Devin Zak, Andrew Hafele and Ryan Blakslee. Photo: Shelton Fall Ball / Contributed Photo / Shelton Herald

    Shelton Gaels Fall Ball earned the Connecticut Elite Baseball Fall Ball championship and finished with a 13-0 record. Team members (front row) are: Spencer Keith, Tommy Connery, Will Berardi, John Riccio, Joseph Ciccone and Benny Van Tine; (second row) Ryan Hafele, Max McLoughlin, Anthony Steele, John Horahan, manager Mike Riccio, Matt Janik, Devin Zak, Andrew Hafele and Ryan Blakslee.

    less

    Shelton Gaels Fall Ball earned the Connecticut Elite Baseball Fall Ball championship and finished with a 13-0 record. Team members (front row) are: Spencer Keith, Tommy Connery, Will Berardi, John Riccio,

    ... more
    Photo: Shelton Fall Ball / Contributed Photo
Photo: Shelton Fall Ball / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Shelton Gaels Fall Ball earned the Connecticut Elite Baseball Fall Ball championship and finished with a 13-0 record. Team members (front row) are: Spencer Keith, Tommy Connery, Will Berardi, John Riccio, Joseph Ciccone and Benny Van Tine; (second row) Ryan Hafele, Max McLoughlin, Anthony Steele, John Horahan, manager Mike Riccio, Matt Janik, Devin Zak, Andrew Hafele and Ryan Blakslee.

less

Shelton Gaels Fall Ball earned the Connecticut Elite Baseball Fall Ball championship and finished with a 13-0 record. Team members (front row) are: Spencer Keith, Tommy Connery, Will Berardi, John Riccio,

... more
Photo: Shelton Fall Ball / Contributed Photo