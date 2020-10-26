Shelton Gaels Fall Ball earned the Connecticut Elite Baseball Fall Ball championship and finished with a 13-0 record. Team members (front row) are: Spencer Keith, Tommy Connery, Will Berardi, John Riccio, Joseph Ciccone and Benny Van Tine; (second row) Ryan Hafele, Max McLoughlin, Anthony Steele, John Horahan, manager Mike Riccio, Matt Janik, Devin Zak, Andrew Hafele and Ryan Blakslee.