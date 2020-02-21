Shelton wins, advances to SCC quarterfinal round

Recommended Video:

Shelton defeated Mercy 55-49 in the first round of the SCC girls’ basketball playoffs.

Seeded 6th, coach Joe Cavallaro’s Gaelettes will play 14th-seeded Amity in the quarterfinals at 2:30 on Saturday at Sheehan High. Amity upset No. No. 3 Sacred Heart Academy 54-43.

Leya Vohra scored 16 points against Mercy, as Shelton had leads of 15-12, 30-24, and 45-36 at the breaks.

Clarissa Pierre scored 13 points and Ashia Askew 11.

SHELTON 55, MERCY 49

Mercy

Sophie Hedge 0 1 0-2 3, Abby Bradbury 2 2 5-9 15, Ava Giansiracusa 0 0 0-1 0, Lilly Hedge 3 0 9-10 15, Jasmine Mendez 2 0 0-0 4, Lilly Sokolowski 1 0 5-8 7, Avery Kohs 1 1 0-0 5

Shelton

Devan Wildman 1 0 1-2 3, Clarissa Pierre 4 0 5-7 13, Reem Abdel-Hack 2 0 1-2 5, Emily Sandin 1 0 1-4 3, Leya Vohra 5 0 6-11 16, Keira O’Connor 2 0 0-2 4, Ashia Askew 4 0 3-6 11