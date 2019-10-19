Shelton wins eighth match, 4-0 over East Haveb

Vinny Mallozzi scored three goals to the Shelton boys soccer team to a 4-0 SCC road win against East Haven on Friday.

Alexander Coleman had two assists, as coach Isaac Montalvo’s Gaels improved their record to 8-2-2.

Mallozzi had the only goal in the first half.

He made it 2-0 five minutes into the second.

Zach Prindle, who also had an assist, scored 10 minutes into the second session for a 3-0 lead over the Easties (1-9-0).

Mallozzi scored his third goal at the 53-minute mark off an assist from Jason Lorent.

Reino Sawan posted the shutout.