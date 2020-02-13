Shelton wrestlers defeat Cheshire Rams

Shelton wrestling went on the road Wednesday and returned from Cheshire with a 46-34 victory.

Coach Bill Maloney’s Gaels will compete at the SCC Championships at Mercy High in Middletown on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Graham Ziperstein (113 pounds), Chris Cavagnuolo (120) and Garrett Ziperstein (126) earned pins.

SHELTON 46, CHESHIRE 34

195- Brady Havee (S) FFT; 220- Ras (C) FFT; 285- Matt Weiner (S) FFT; 106- Alex Reyes (S) FFT; 113- Graham Ziperstein (S) pin Barcszewski 5:30; 120- Chris Cavagnuolo (S) pin Smith 1:09; 126- Garrett Ziperstein (S) pin Douglas 3:27; 132- Moskovitz (C) pin Adam Rosetti 2:38; 138- Christian Olavarria (S) maj Sow-Sene 10-2; 145- Coleman (C) maj Matt Stutheit 10-1; 152- Scoffone (C) pin Justin Ayora 1:53; 160- Mike Monaco (S) FFT; 170- Villano (C) FFT; 182- Gao (C) FFT

Records- Shelton 2-4 (SCC B), 3-20