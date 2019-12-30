Shelton wrestlers led by three captains

Shelton competed in the Trumbull Duals on Saturday.

Coach Bill Maloney’s Gaels defeated Fairfield Ludlowe 36-34, and lost to Trumbull 57-18, New Fairfield 45-36, Wilton 41-27 and Greenwich.

Wrestling for Shelton were Alex Rosa at 106 pounds, Graham Ziperstein at 113, Garrett Ziperstein at 120, Chris Cavagnuolo at 126, Adam Rossetti at 132, Christian Olavarrio at 138, Justin Ayora and Mason Stutheit at 145, Mike Monaco at 160, Casey Havee at 170, Brady Havee at 182 and Matt Weiner at heavyweight.

“We have a couple of strong guys back,” Maloney said. “At 120 we have Garrett Ziperstein, Mike Monaco at 160 and Matt Weiner at heavy. Beyond that we’re young with first year wrestlers. We have plenty of room (for more wrestlers).

“We’ve wrestled Hand and wrestled them tough...it came down to a coin flip. Then we had our own tournament, and Mike Monaco won his class. This is our first big day of wrestling.”

Monaco is looking for a breakout junior season.

“I love wrestling,” he said. “I play football and rugby as well. Wrestling is a big help with football, using your hips, fighting off blocks and with leverage especially for lineman and linebackers. I’d love to see more guys come out. It will help them in football not wrestling.”

Maloney likes his three captains — Monaco, Garrett Ziperstein and Cavagnuolo.

“They have to set the pace, keep the kids fired up and into it,” Maloney said. “Not that it is a problem because we have a great group. We can only coach the kids that are there. And they can only captain the kids that are there. Today, with five matches, we have to get ready for the next one and look for everyone to get better.”

In the match with Trumbull, Class LL runners-up a year ago, Garrett Ziperstein got things started with a comeback win at 120 pounds. Down 8-5 with one-minute remaining, he scored a reversal and got the pin call with 21 seconds left. That tied things at 6-6.

Cavagnuolo, who rallied for a great win versus New Fairfield, lost by fall at 126. Adam Rossetti lost to Class LL placer Jack Ryan at 132.

Christian Olavarria got the Gaels back on the winning side. A senior, he scored a takedown to lead 2-0 after one period. He made it 4-0 with an escape in the second and rode out the win in the final frame.

Weiner put the final points on the board with a 3-0 win in the heavyweight division. A sophomore who placed third in Class LL in his first year, Weiner defeated Trumbull’s talented junior Matt Ryan.

Shelton will host Morgan Thursday at 7.

Hand 40, Shelton 30

126: Garrett Ziperstein (S) forfeit 132: Brian Beirne (H) dec. Christopher Cavagnuolo 14-1. 138: Joseph Aurora (H) pin Christian Olavarria 2:42. 145: Sean Portley (H) pin Mason Stutheit 1:43. 152: Cameron Chieppo (H) pin Justin Ayora 0:42. 160: Michael Monaco (S) pin Carter Ganino 5:45. 170: Rocky Mayer (H) pin Casey Havee 0:37. 182: Kyle Catalano (H) forfeit 195: double forfeit. 220: Seamus Moriarty (H) forfeit 285: Matthew Weiner (S) forfeit 106: Graham Ziperstein (S) forfeit 113: double forfeit 120: Alexander Reyes (S) forfeit

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354