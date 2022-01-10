Shelton wrestlers win two matches

Shelton defeated Wilton and Brookfield on Saturday. Coach Bill Maloney\u2019s Gaels are 3-5 overall and 0-2 in the SCC. Frershman Logan Persson won by 56-second fall in his 126-pound match versus Wilton. Sophomore Dean Persinal pinned in 1:32 of his 145-pound match. Earning forfeit wins on the day were senior Matt Weiner (heavyweight), senior Graham Ziperstein (120 pounds), sophomore Ivan Cardenas (170), sophomore Grace Marino (182), sophomore Cameron Bermani (113), freshman Elijah Dillulio (132), sophomore Lillya Akande (138) and sophomore Mark Nitsche (145).