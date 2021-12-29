Skip to main content
Sports

Shelton wrestles at Morgan Duals

The Shelton wrestling team competed at the Morgan Duals. Coach Bill Maloney’s Gaels defeated Old Lyme 48-18, lost to Daniel Hand 36-30, and dropped a 36-36 decision to Morgan based on criteria (most first points scored). Shelton is 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the SCC.

Lilya Akande pinned in 1:53 of her 138-pound match versus non-league foe Old Lyme. Mark Nitsche won by 3:43 fall at 152. Graham Ziperstein (113), Julien Bernadin (145), Dan Persinal (160), Douglas Malick (170), Ivan Dardenas (182) and Grace Marino (195) were awarded wins by forfeit.

Ziperstein pinned in 5:00 and Persinal in 3:07 against SCC rival Hand. Nitsche, Malick, and Marino took forfeits.

Nitsche scored a 3:43 fall in the SCC Morgan match. Ziperstein, Akande, Persinal, Malick and Marino won by forfeit.

Shelton 48, Old Lyme 18

106: Hoshena Gemme (OL) forfeit; 113: Graham Ziperstein (S) forfeit; 126: no match; 132: Muhammad Diagne (OL) forfeit; 138 Lilya Akande (S) pin Oliver Avelange (OL), 1:53; 145: Julien Bernadin (S) forfeit; 152 Mark Nitsche (S) pin Ricky Frascarelli III (OL), 3:43; 160: Dan Persinal (S) forfeit; 170: Douglas Malick (S) forfeit; 182: Ivan Cardenas (S) forfeit; 195: Grace Marino (S) forfeit; 220: no match; 285: Ahmed Diagne (OL) forfeit

Hand 36, Shelton 30

More for you

106: no match; 113 Graham Ziperstein (S) pin Braeden Simmons (H), 5:00; 120: Avery-Vargas Esteez (H) forfeit; ; 126: Mason Williams (H) forfeit; 132: Larkin Pantano (H) forfeit; 138 Gavin Wagner (H) pin Lilya Akande (S), 0:27; 145: Mark Nitsche (S) forfeit; 152 Cameron Chieppo (H) pin Rachel Camiglio (S), 1:02; 160 Dan Persinal (S) pin Elliott Booth (H), 3:07; 170: Douglas Malick (S) forfeit; 182 Charlie Keogh (H) pin Ivan Cardenas (S), 1:19; 195: Grace Marino (S) forfeit; 220: no match; 285: no match

Morgan 36- Shelton 36 (Morgan wins on criteria- Most 1st points scored)

106: Farr (M) FFT; 113: Ziperstein (S) FFT; 120: Supick (M) FFT; 126: no match; 132: Darr (M) FFT; 138: Akande (S) FFT; 145: Nitsche (S) pin Herrara 3:43; 152: Darr (M) pin Camiglio 1:11; 160: Persinal (S) FFT; 170: Malick (S) FFT; 182: Reemsnyder (M) pin Cardenas 1:01; 195: Marino (S) FFT; 220: Armstrong (M) FFT; 285: no match

Bunnell 36- Shelton 30 At Clinton 106: no match; 113: no match; 120: Ziperstein (S) pin Ty Swist 1:43; 126: Banner (B) FFT; 132: no match; 138: Akande (S) FFT; 145: Alvarez (B) pin Nitsche 1:21; 152: Camiglio (S) FFT; 160: Persinal (S) FFT; 170: McLaughlin (B) pin Malick 1:34; 182: Cardenas (S) FFT; 195: DeManche (B) FFT; 220: 285: Toscano (B) FFT