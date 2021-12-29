Shelton wrestles at Morgan Duals

The Shelton wrestling team competed at the Morgan Duals. Coach Bill Maloney’s Gaels defeated Old Lyme 48-18, lost to Daniel Hand 36-30, and dropped a 36-36 decision to Morgan based on criteria (most first points scored). Shelton is 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the SCC.

Lilya Akande pinned in 1:53 of her 138-pound match versus non-league foe Old Lyme. Mark Nitsche won by 3:43 fall at 152. Graham Ziperstein (113), Julien Bernadin (145), Dan Persinal (160), Douglas Malick (170), Ivan Dardenas (182) and Grace Marino (195) were awarded wins by forfeit.