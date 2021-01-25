Shelton wrestling coach Bill Maloney hoped for different decision from CIAC

Shelton wrestling coach Bill Maloney believed that wrestling had a chance this winter prior to the CIAC ruling with the Department of Public Health that wrestling is a high-risk sport during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“Wrestling coaches presented to the CIAC what we thought was good mitigation to their concerns -- limiting exposure, proper tracking. We thought we had done a good job,” Maloney said. “It’s tough. I feel bad for the kids, especially the combo football-wrestlers that lost out on two sports.”