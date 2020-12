COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin was third-fastest in the opening run of her first World Cup giant slalom in 11 months on Saturday, and Petra Vlhova led while chasing a fourth straight win.

Vlhova used the best race conditions as the first starter on a snowy, foggy day in the French Alps to post a time 0.49 seconds faster than Marta Bassino.