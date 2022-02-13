Shiffrin & Kilde, ski racing’s power couple, help each other

BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin was getting set to head to the athletes’ lounge after her third event of the Beijing Olympics, she spotted her boyfriend, Norwegian racer Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who was there to watch her compete. She grabbed him by the back of his white coat, and Alpine skiing’s power couple walked side by side — at one point, glove in glove — down the snow-covered path.
When Kilde was preparing to compete in a slalom run for the first time in two years as part of the Alpine combined at these Winter Games, Shiffrin offered him suggestions in a discipline that’s her specialty.