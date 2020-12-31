Short-handed Bulls send Wizards to 5th straight defeat Rich Dubroff, The Associated Press Dec. 31, 2020 Updated: Dec. 31, 2020 8:44 p.m.
1 of7 Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook passes the ball around Chicago Bulls' Daniel Gafford, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP) Rob Carr/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura looks on after making a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP) Rob Carr/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura lies on the floor after making a shot and getting fouled by the Chicago Bulls in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP) Rob Carr/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP) Rob Carr/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook celebrates after making a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP) Rob Carr/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP) Rob Carr/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, center, look to pass while being guarded by Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) and Patrick Williams (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP) Rob Carr/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Otto Porter scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls, playing without four players who were in the NBA health and safety protocol, beat the winless Washington Wizards 133-130 on Thursday.
The Bulls played without Lauri Markkanen, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, as well as forward Chandler Hutchison and guards Ryan Arcidiacano and Tomas Satoransky.