Short-handed Florida stuns No. 6 Tennessee 75-49 MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 9:48 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and short-handed Florida stunned No. 6 Tennessee 75-49 on Tuesday night.
Tre Mann chipped in 12 points for the Gators, who got unexpected help from several bench guys to offset being without three of their best four players. Guard Scottie Lewis (COVID-19 protocols) and forward Colin Castleton (ankle) missed the game.