Shrader's 5TDs leads Syracuse past Virginia Tech 41-36 JIMMY ROBERTS, Associated Press Oct. 23, 2021 Updated: Oct. 23, 2021 4:37 p.m.
1 of15 CORRECTS ID TO ROB HANNA (19) , NOT CODY ROSCOE (18) - Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas (24) scores a touchdown past Syracuse's Mikel Jones (3) and Rob Hanna (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas (24) scores a touchdown past Syracuse's Mikel Jones (3) and Rob Hanna (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Syracuse head coach Dino Babers watches from the sideline during the first half of of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Virginia Tech defensive back Dorian Strong (44) runs with the ball for a score after a blocked field goal attempt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente watches from the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) is sacked by Syracuse's Marlowe Wax (2) during the first half of of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) is tackled by Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) during the first half of of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) runs through Virginia Tech defenders back Chamarri Conner (1) and Alan Tisdale (34) during the first half of of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Virginia Tech tight end Drake DeIuliis (89) celebrates a touchdown against Syracuse during the first half of of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) runs for a touchdown past Virginia Tech defensive back Armani Chatman (27) during the first half of of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) MATT GENTRY/AP Show More Show Less
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Garrett Shrader rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two, including one to Damien Alford with 19 seconds left, to lift Syracuse to a 41-36 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Orange (4-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored 14 points in the final 2:28 to snap a three-game losing streak. Shrader’s 45-yard scoring toss to Alford, who beat Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong, was the difference.