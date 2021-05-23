Shu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win HANK KURZ Jr., AP Sports Writer May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 7:33 p.m.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Wei-Ling Shu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory.
She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn.