Siena 70, St. Peter's 60

Sow 1-1 1-2 3, Washington 2-3 1-1 5, Dasher 8-11 0-1 18, Reid 2-9 2-2 6, Rivera 1-4 0-0 3, Saddler 4-7 0-0 8, Young 1-2 1-1 3, Bland 1-4 0-0 3, Murray 4-11 1-2 10, Ngopot 0-1 1-2 1, Tut 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 7-11 60.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling