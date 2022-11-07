Siena 75, Holy Cross 68

Kellier 3-6 1-1 8, Johnson 2-4 3-4 8, Billups 2-9 2-4 6, McCollum 8-12 2-4 20, Platek 5-7 1-4 13, Lane 5-9 3-4 13, Baer 2-4 0-0 5, Eley 1-2 0-0 2, Tekin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 12-21 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling